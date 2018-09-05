Typhoon Jebi Leaves at Least 11 Dead, 600 Injured in Japan (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

TOKYO (Sputnik) - At least 11 people were killed and over 600 were injured in Japan as a result of Typhoon Jebi that hit western parts of the country earlier this week, NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The Osaka prefecture was mostly affected by the disaster, eight people out of 11 were killed in this area, according to NHK broadcaster. A total of 610 people were injured in 28 out of 47 Japan's prefectures.

​Over 980 houses were fully or partially destroyed, the broadcaster said.

​By Wednesday morning, the typhoon turned into a low pressure area and moved into northwestern direction.

​Japanese electricity providers Kansai Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power said that over 1.2 million people in Gifu, Osaka, Mie and Aichi prefectures remain without electricity.

​In Kyoto prefecture, 160 schoolchildren have been blocked in a summer camp after the road traffic was cut off and a single road was damaged due to the typhoon.