Typhoon Jebi Leaves at Least 11 Dead, 600 Injured in Japan (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The Osaka prefecture was mostly affected by the disaster, eight people out of 11 were killed in this area, according to NHK broadcaster. A total of 610 people were injured in 28 out of 47 Japan's prefectures.
Thousands stranded as Typhoon Jebi kills nine in Japan https://t.co/yZAlhUo2y6 pic.twitter.com/2kCfd5P433— ITV News (@itvnews) September 5, 2018
Dozens of cars catch fire during Typhoon Jebi in Japan https://t.co/OApBbhtSnC pic.twitter.com/FesMafs8FG— Indy World (@IndyWorld) September 4, 2018
Over 980 houses were fully or partially destroyed, the broadcaster said.
Typhoon #Jebi Japan aftermath: 6 dead, >1m ppl evacuated, third biggest airport Kansai floodedhttps://t.co/sukpzsWfDW @qz pic.twitter.com/m4SmW2m7Iy— Stan Yee (@stanyee) September 4, 2018
By Wednesday morning, the typhoon turned into a low pressure area and moved into northwestern direction.
Some stunning shots here— Andy Sharp (@sharp_writing) September 5, 2018
Typhoon #Jebi direct strike on #Japan in pictureshttps://t.co/VfwyckGPJr pic.twitter.com/PEqOOqlxuW
Japanese electricity providers Kansai Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power said that over 1.2 million people in Gifu, Osaka, Mie and Aichi prefectures remain without electricity.
Typhoon Jebi Japan 🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/4fkY6pboAk— Rachel Elaine (@Rachelwings13) September 5, 2018
Footage of #typhoon #Jebi absolutely hammering Gobo in Wakayama prefecture, #Japan today — an exhausting and at times dangerous experience #台風第21号 #台風 #和歌山県 pic.twitter.com/ddqjCSYbDQ— James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 4, 2018
In Kyoto prefecture, 160 schoolchildren have been blocked in a summer camp after the road traffic was cut off and a single road was damaged due to the typhoon.
