Osaka International Airport Flooded as Typhoon Hits Japan (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Kansai International Airport in Osaka was flooded by the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in the last 25 years.

According to NHK, the runway and airport parking were submerged underwater, as well as the underground floor of the terminal. Wind speeds in the area of the airport reached 209 kilometers per hour.

The authorities evacuated several hundred thousand residents from the most vulnerable areas of western Japan. First, the western part of Japan was struck by the typhoon, which brought with it heavy rains and powerful winds.

A tanker that was anchored smashed into a bridge connecting the airport to the city.

A fuel tanker has collided into a bridge linking Kansai International airport to city. The airport has flooded and flights have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/UzrYX2NgTm — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) September 4, 2018​

Kixの皆さん大丈夫か😨 #関西空港 #台風 Публикация от @ lemon_818ins 4 Сен 2018 в 12:18 PDT