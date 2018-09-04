Osaka International Airport Flooded as Typhoon Hits Japan (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to NHK, the runway and airport parking were submerged underwater, as well as the underground floor of the terminal. Wind speeds in the area of the airport reached 209 kilometers per hour.
The authorities evacuated several hundred thousand residents from the most vulnerable areas of western Japan. First, the western part of Japan was struck by the typhoon, which brought with it heavy rains and powerful winds.
関西空港、きょう9/4開港記念日— 吉岡 姫花 (@himeka_yoshioka) September 4, 2018
それが台風で水没⁈ pic.twitter.com/PFRsAxRTiU
#関西空港— tao＠Hyogo (@tao_tao1019) September 4, 2018
西宮浜でもタンカー挫傷。（拡大版）
防潮堤にぶつかって船室折れてます。 pic.twitter.com/JS8ozTbujS
A tanker that was anchored smashed into a bridge connecting the airport to the city.
A fuel tanker has collided into a bridge linking Kansai International airport to city. The airport has flooded and flights have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/UzrYX2NgTm— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) September 4, 2018
Flooding at Kansai International Airport https://t.co/GAwr5GNo9R— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) September 4, 2018
関西空港おわた#台風21号 pic.twitter.com/wq2fwcfgGs— 社畜のよーだ (@katou443) September 4, 2018
