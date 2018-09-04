Indian MiG-27 Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan - Defense Ministry (PHOTO, VIDEO)

"A MiG 27 aircraft airborne from Jodhpur crashed during a routine mission today morning. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," Ghosh told reporters, as quoted by The Economic Times.
The crash has not resulted in any casualties among civilians on the ground as the jet crashed on an open field.
Indian Air Force MiG 27 crashes near Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Pilot safe; More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bVa9LiTZgv— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018
Air Force MiG 27 aircraft crashes near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Pilots ejects safely. More details awaited. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/18qGzJbJsO— Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) September 4, 2018
Photos from the crash site showed a huge fire.
All comments
Show new comments (0)