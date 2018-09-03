Currency Notes Pose Health Hazards, Indian Traders Demand Govt. Intervention

In a letter to the Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Traders Body has sought an investigation to assess the "potential health hazards allegedly posed by currency notes."

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Confederation of All India Traders Body (CAIT) has quoted findings from various studies which claim the currency notes are often contaminated with disease-causing pathogens that have the potential to transmit several diseases, including urinary and respiratory tract infections, septicemia, skin infections, recurrent meningitis, toxic shock syndrome and a variety of gastrointestinal diseases.

"We have urged him to take preventive measures to protect people from diseases due to their contamination caused through the currency notes," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told Sputnik.

The traders' body has also sought the intervention of Health Minister J. P. Nadda and Minister for Science and Technology Harshvardhan.

"Although science journals have plenty of testimonies and evidence to prove these facts, no government has yet taken action on the matter and we are sure that this could become a serious public health issue," Praveen Khandelwal told Sputnik.

We traders are the biggest stakeholders in currency transactions and we have a moral responsibility to highlight this matter. We are also urging the Medical Council of India and Indian Medical Association to join hands with the government and the traders to fight the problem, Praveen Khandelwal added.