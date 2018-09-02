Military Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Several People Feared Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On September 2 a military helicopter crashed at an Afghan military base in the country's northern province of Balkh, with some people feared to be dead, Khaama Press news reported.

The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT), which was confirmed by a spokesman for the 209th Shaheen Corps Mohammad Hanif Rezaie, the Khaama Press news agency reported.

The official pointed out that the helicopter, which belonged to a foreign company, was set to leave for Faryab province.

Four public order policemen, four army soldiers, and two national police officers were reportedly on board when the helicopter crashed.

According to other officials, the helicopter is likely to have crashed due to a technical failure.