11 Relatives of Jammu and Kashmir Police Abducted by Terrorists

Riyaz Naikoo, also known as Mohammad Bin Qasim, of terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen has taken responsibility for the abductions. Naikoo is a category A++ terrorist and is currently the most wanted man in the Kashmir Valley, along with Zakir Musa.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Terrorists in India have abducted eleven persons, all of whom are brothers and sisters of serving officers of the Jammu and Kashmir police. The abductions have dealt another blow to the morale of the Jammu and Kashmir police, who lost four of their members in a terrorist attack on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Jammu & Kashmir Gov't Collapses as India’s Ruling Party BJP Withdraws Support

"Police has compelled us to follow the course of an eye for an eye and an ear for an ear. Policemen are advised in their own interest to give up their jobs or be prepared to face the worst," wanted terrorist Riyaz Naikoo, whose father was arrested by police two days ago, posted on social media.

A senior police official in Kashmir Range, Swayam Prakash Pani, said that the investigations are underway to ascertain the facts about the abduction of family members of cops.

Some incidents of abduction have come to the notice of Police in South Kashmir. We are ascertaining details and circumstances. In due course, it shall be placed in public domain: Jammu and Kashmir Police on recent incidents of abduction in South Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2018

​

© AP Photo / Dar Yasin Indian Police Claim to Have Eliminated Four Daesh Terrorists in Kashmir

Meanwhile, political leaders have termed the series of abduction a worrisome sign for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Militants and forces victimizing each other's families are highly condemnable and mark a new low in our situation. Families shouldn't become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over," Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

READ MORE: Militancy Becoming 'Cult' in Jammu and Kashmir — Former Top Cop

Militants and forces victimising each other’s families is highly condemnable and marks a new low in our situation.Families shouldn’t become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 31, 2018

​

11 abductions! This is a very worrying reflection of the situation in the valley. What’s worse is the selective outrage — people/leaders who are so vocal about alleged security force excesses are silent about these abductions. https://t.co/8ucs3PWpJc — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 31, 2018

​