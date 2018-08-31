New Zealand Allows Manning to Apply for Visa After Australia's Snub - Reports

On August 30, Manning's event organizer said she had been barred from entering Australia, whose government decided that she did not meet the character requirements set out in the country's Migration Act.
New Zealand has judged that Manning had not committed any crimes since her release from a US prison and was not likely to commit any while in the country, The Guardian reported, citing a visa assessment document.
The day after sentencing, Manning announced that she had had a female gender identity since childhood, expressing a wish to begin hormone replacement therapy and to adopt the name Chelsea.
