WATCH: Dozens of People Lie on Road After Deadly Van Ramming in China (GRAPHIC)

Dozens of people have been injured after a van crashed into a crowd on a busy street in front of the Taoyuan Road District Hospital just after 11:30 a.m. local time (3:30 GMT) in Nanning, Guangxi province, China.

At least one person was killed in the crash with several others severely injured, the death toll is expected to rise, according to local reports.

Law enforcement representatives along with medics and firefighters are working at the scene.

Social media users have posted multiple videos of bodies strewn along the road.

WARNING: The following videos are graphic and may offend sensibilities

The van hit ​motorbike riders on a road before plunging into the crowd.