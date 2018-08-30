WATCH: Dozens of People Lie on Road After Deadly Van Ramming in China (GRAPHIC)

At least one person was killed in the crash with several others severely injured, the death toll is expected to rise, according to local reports.
Law enforcement representatives along with medics and firefighters are working at the scene.
Social media users have posted multiple videos of bodies strewn along the road.
WARNING: The following videos are graphic and may offend sensibilities
广西南宁，一区医院门口发生冲撞行人事故，不知是交通事故还是报复社会…….（4） pic.twitter.com/Zv8aBh3hHo— 2018 (@WUYEAH2) 30 августа 2018 г.
— 2018 (@WUYEAH2) 30 августа 2018 г.
The van hit motorbike riders on a road before plunging into the crowd.
广西南宁……（3） pic.twitter.com/kAjVePDcba— 2018 (@WUYEAH2) 30 августа 2018 г.
