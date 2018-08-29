Seoul Protests Chinese Plane Getting on S Korea's Anti-Aircraft Radars

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seoul on Wednesday expressed protest against Chinese plane getting on South Korea's anti-aircraft radars, the South Korean Defense Ministry said.

"In connection to the Chinese military plane entering today the Korean anti-aircraft radar zone, the head of the Department of International Policy of the Defense Ministry, having summoned today in the afternoon Chinese military attache, expressed a strong protest and insisted that measures should put in place to avoid the repetition of such incidents," the ministry said in a press release.

The Defense Ministry expressed concern over the fact that it was the fifth incident since the beginning of the year.

According to local media reports, China's Shaanxi Y transport aircraft entered the South Korean anti-aircraft radar zone without warning and spent four hours there.

About 10 F-15K fighter aircraft were scrambled in response to the Chinese plane.

The incident took place near Socotra Rock.