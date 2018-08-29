India Adopts Pilot Policy Paving the Way for Commercial Use of Drones

From December this year, drones will be allowed for a range of applications like photography, mapping, surveying, etc in India. The government has hinted that in the near future, the policy will be further liberalized to accommodate the demands of the e-commerce players.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's civil aviation ministry has approved the country's first-ever remotely piloted aircraft policy, paving way for the use of the drone for wide-ranging applications from photography to agriculture, and from infrastructure asset maintenance to insurance, which until now was illegal due to the absence of any guidelines.

READ MORE: E-commerce Firms Eye Big Gains as India Mulls Adapting Commercial Use of Drones

The policy, which will be effective from December 1st of this year has put in place a number of restrictions. Users will be required to register their drones once; additionally pilots and owners will require registration via the ‘Digital Sky Platform.' Following this, the user will have to obtain prior permission for every single flight, except if the user has a drone belonging to the nano category (250 grams or less). Drones have been broadly categorized on the basis of weight, namely nano, micro, small, medium and large.

"The Digital Sky Platform is the first-of-its-kind national unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform that implements 'no permission, no takeoff' (NPNT)," a government statement read.

© AFP 2018 / Tauseef MUSTAFA New Delhi Expects Drone Industry Will Boost India's Development

The policy also restricts flying at night or in the dark, and drones must not fly above a maximum height of 400 feet.

Moreover, high-security zones specified by the Government will remain protected from drones and violators will be charged under provisions of the Indian penal code.

"To prevent unauthorized flights and to ensure public safety, any drone without a digital permit to fly will simply not be able to take off. The UTM operates as a traffic regulator in the drone airspace and coordinates closely with the defense and civilian air traffic controllers (ATCs) to ensure that drones remain on the approved flight paths," the ministry said.

READ MORE: Major Global IT Firm Bets Big on Indian Drone Start-Up

Meanwhile, following global norms, the government has restricted the use of drones for the delivery of goods and food items, which may hinder their commercial usage. Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation, while announcing the policy, indicated that this was done in light of security concerns and said the government will be looking to liberalize the guidelines in future.

"We will form a task force on the usage of drones and continuously update the regulations in the future," Minister Sinha said.

The policy also regulates the sale and purchase of the drones.