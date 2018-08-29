Beijing Not Surprised by US Blaming China for Hacking Clinton's Emails

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday there was nothing unusual about the United States accusing Beijing of hacking the emails of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"China opposes any type of cyberattack. We believe that the international community should continue its efforts… to ensure the security of cyberspace," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a briefing, adding that China saw "nothing new" in the US accusations.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that media reports about a Chinese-owned company obtaining nearly all of Clinton's emails comprised "a very big story" since the correspondence contained classified information.

US news website The Daily Caller reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that a China-owned firm operating in Washington, DC hacked Clinton's private server when she was serving as secretary of state and obtained almost all of her emails in real time as she exchanged communication. According to the sources, the alleged hacking was part of an intelligence operation.

The Clinton email scandal erupted in March 2015, when The New York Times reported that the former secretary of state had used a personal account to conduct government business from 2009 to 2013, in violation of State Department rules.

On July 10, 2015, the FBI launched a full investigation into "potential unauthorized transmission and storage of classified information" on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's personal email server. The agency revealed that a substantial part of her correspondences contained classified information. Still, after a yearlong probe, FBI Director James Comey recommended no charges against Clinton on July 5, 2016.

In late October 2016, Comey resumed the probe into Clinton's emails after some of them had been found on a laptop owned by Anthony Weiner, the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. A few days later, Comey stated that the FBI had not changed its previous conclusions with regard to the Democratic presidential nominee. The FBI director's flip-flops coincided with the final phase of the Clinton election campaign and were largely seen as the nail in the coffin for her presidential bid.