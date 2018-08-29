Death Toll in Blast at Night Market in Philippines Climbs to 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Oscar Albayalde told local media outlets Wednesday that a local militant group has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion at a night market in the Philippine southern Sultan Kudarat province, located on Mindanao island.

"We believe it was a terror attack although it is still being investigated. With that magnitude, it is certainly not accidental… A group has already claimed responsibility and this is not a new group. This is one of the groups that we have been monitoring especially in the part of Mindanao,” Albayalde, as quoted by the Manila Bulletin newspaper.

Our team is closely coordinating with the PNP on the incident and doing assessment on the ground. Keep safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/z3QfSZH5Jc — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) 28 августа 2018 г.

© REUTERS / Romeo Ranoco Explosion Leaves Dozens Injured at Night Market in Southern Philippines (PHOTOS)

According to local media, the death toll from the explosion at a night market, has risen to two, while 37 were injured. The casualties were reportedly caused by the explosions of three improvised explosive devices planted in the area.

Isulan police chief Superintendent Celestino Daniel told the Rappler media outlet that the initial probe has found out that the bomb was planted beneath a motorcycle parked in the area.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte introduced the martial law on Mindanao in 2017 amid violent clashes in the area between the army and local militants, including those affiliated with the Daesh terror group.

READ MORE: Philippine Lawmakers Vote to Extend Martial Law in Mindanao Region Till Year-End