Death Toll in Blast at Night Market in Philippines Climbs to 2 - Reports

"We believe it was a terror attack although it is still being investigated. With that magnitude, it is certainly not accidental… A group has already claimed responsibility and this is not a new group. This is one of the groups that we have been monitoring especially in the part of Mindanao,” Albayalde, as quoted by the Manila Bulletin newspaper.
Our team is closely coordinating with the PNP on the incident and doing assessment on the ground. Keep safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/z3QfSZH5Jc— Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) 28 августа 2018 г.
Isulan police chief Superintendent Celestino Daniel told the Rappler media outlet that the initial probe has found out that the bomb was planted beneath a motorcycle parked in the area.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte introduced the martial law on Mindanao in 2017 amid violent clashes in the area between the army and local militants, including those affiliated with the Daesh terror group.
