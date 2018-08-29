Myanmar Authorities Reject UN Findings on Rohingya Abuses - Reports

A spokesman for Myanmar Government Zaw Htay rejected the findings of a UN FFM's (the UN Fact-Finding Mission) probe alleging genocide by Myanmar's military in the Rakhine state, AFP reported, citing local media outlet.

The UN FFM mission said monday that the Tatmadaw, Myanmar's military, had committed numerous grave violations of international law, including indiscriminate killings, enforced disappearance, torture, gang-rape, sexual slavery, assaulting children, and burning entire villages. The UN experts noted that the military's tactics were "consistently and grossly disproportionate to actual security threats, especially in Rakhine State."

According to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, cited by AFP, Zaw Htay said that the UN FFM mission had not entered Myanmar and "that's why we don't agree and accept any resolutions made by the Human Rights Council."

In turn, the UN report has stressed that the primary responsibility for investigating and prosecuting crimes under international law lies with the government of Myanmar, however, local officials have demonstrated an unwillingness or inability to do so.

The UN report also includes a list if six individuals led by Commander-in-Chief General Min Aung Hlaing to be prosecuted in connection to "gross human rights violations" in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

The mass exodus of the Rohingya people started after Myanmar security launched a crackdown on Rohingya insurgents following an attack on the police posts which killed 12 servicemen. The stateless minority has long been fighting discrimination and persecution, as the Myanmar government claims they are migrants from Bangladesh who occupied the Rakhine territory. Despite the fact that most of the Rohingyas were born in Myanmar, they have no citizenship and are deprived of the social benefits such as health care and education.

Neighboring Bangladesh now shelters over 700,000 Rohingya refugees.

