Explosion Leaves Dozens Injured at Night Market in Southern Philippines (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 34 people were wounded Tuesday in an explosion at a night market in the Philippine southern Sultan Kudarat province, located on Mindanao island, Richard Gordon, CEO of the Philippine Red Cross said.

"A bomb reportedly exploded in a night market in front of Carlitos Restaurant in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat at 8:35PM [12:35 GMT]. 34 patients were transported to 4 nearby hospitals and our chapter provided 5 units of blood for transfusion," Gordon wrote on Twitter.

The Philippine Red Cross team maintains contacts with police regarding the incident and is engaged in assessing the situation on the ground, Gordon added. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that one person was killed and 36 others were injured in the incident. The casualties were reportedly caused by the explosions of three improvised explosive devices planted in the area.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte introduced the martial law on Mindanao in 2017 amid violent clashes in the area between the army and local militants, including those affiliated with the Daesh terror group.

