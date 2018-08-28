Earthquake 6.4 Magnitude Strikes Off Indonesia's West Timor - USGS

At the moment there are no reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake. The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km about 100 km southeast of Kupang, capital of the province of East Nusa Tenggara.
#Earthquake M 6.2 — #TIMOR REGION, #INDONESIA — 2018-08-28 07:08:10 UTC pic.twitter.com/ua0lJHIBba— Ditrianum (@ditrianum) August 28, 2018
6,2 earthquake in Timor Region using Earthquake App for iOS(https://t.co/S47wokDMwm) https://t.co/pvVjRK4qto pic.twitter.com/dDc7TPByZV— Eric JF Kleijssen 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@EricJFKleijssen) August 28, 2018
On Sunday, Indonesia's Lombok island was hit by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake. The quake's epicenter was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.
Earlier in August, the island was hit by a 7.0-magnitude quake, reportedly claiming the lives of 436 people.
In 2004 a tsunami caused by a magnitude 9.3 earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000.
All comments
Show new comments (0)