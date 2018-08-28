S Korean Coast Guard Detains Russian Tanker in Korea Strait - Rescue Center

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The South Korean Coast Guard on Tuesday detained Russian tanker Palladiy as it was leaving the Korea Strait, a representative of coordination and rescue center Vladivostok told Sputnik.

"According to the ship owner Daltrans, tanker Palladiy with a home port of Vladivostok today at 5:40 a.m. Vladivostok time [19:40 Monday GMT] was detained by the South Korean Coast Guard in the southern part of the Sea of japan as it was leaving the Korea Strait, and the patrol vessel is currently towing it to the port of Busan, which it left without logging it properly," the center representative said.

The representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vladivostok have been informed about the situation, the center said.

The tanker was detained in Busan in June after its crew complained of being underpaid. Five crew asked the Seafarers' Union of Russia to help them return home. Normally, the ship owner would have to cover the tickets home for the crew, but the company said it did not have the required funds to do that.