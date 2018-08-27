Register
21:08 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian army soldier keeps vigil near the site of a gunbattle with suspected militants at Pindi Khattar village in Arnia near the border with Pakistan November 27, 2014

    Controversial Indian Army Hero Faces Action for "Unauthorized" Contact with Girl

    © REUTERS / Mukesh Gupta
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi of the Indian Army was awarded for saving lives by using a stone pelter from Kashmir as a human shield against a blood-thirsty mob last year. In May this year, he was detained by police for showing up to a hotel with a local girl and abusing the staff when denied admission.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Army has initiated disciplinary action against Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, popularly known as "human shield Major" after a court of inquiry found him guilty of having an "unauthorized" relationship with a Kashmiri woman and being away from his place of duty during deployment in an operational area.

    READ MORE: Jammu & Kashmir Gov't Collapses as India’s Ruling Party BJP Withdraws Support

    "Orders have been issued to initiate disciplinary action (against Maj Leetul Gogoi). The court has held him accountable for fraternizing locals in spite of instructions to the contrary and being away from the place of duty while in an operational area," an Indian Army official informed the media on Monday.

    Indian police men
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Indian Police Claim to Have Eliminated Four Daesh Terrorists in Kashmir
    In May this year, Jammu and Kashmir police had detained Major Gogoi following an altercation at a Srinagar hotel where he showed up with a young woman and a man. The action against Major Gogoi was started after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat made it very clear that "exemplary action" would be taken against Gogoi if he was found guilty of any offense leveled against him. 

    "If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offense, we will take the strictest possible action. If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, I assure you that he will be awarded punishment at the earliest … the punishment will set an example," the Indian Army chief had said after Gogoi was apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir police.

    Major Gogoi being indicted by the court of inquiry has garnered mixed reactions from different quarters.  

    Farooq Ahmad Dar, an Kashmiri artisan who was used as a "human shield" by the officer, welcomed the decision saying, "Justice has been finally done."

    READ MORE: Militancy Becoming 'Cult' in Jammu and Kashmir — Former Top Cop

    "I am thankful to the Almighty. The person who ruined my life has to face the wrath of God finally. God has his ways to do justice," local news agency PTI quoted Dar as saying.

    Major Gogoi had, last year, tied Dar to the bonnet of an army jeep, using him as a shield against stone pelters in Kashmir's Budgam district. While this incident garnered global attention and sparked a controversy, Dar was shunned by villagers for allegedly being a government agent.

    Meanwhile, there have been messages circulating on social media describing the action against Major Gogoi as unjust and politicized.

    Related:

    New Delhi on High Alert as Terrorists Sneak Into Kashmir Valley
    Demand to Revoke Ceasefire After Twin Terror Attacks in Kashmir
    India Slams Pakistan Over Executive Order for Part of Kashmir Area - Ministry
    Indian Gov't Announces Unilateral Ceasefire in Kashmir in Holy Month of Ramadan
    Tags:
    stone throwers, punishment, mob, militants, conflict, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse