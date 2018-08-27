Controversial Indian Army Hero Faces Action for "Unauthorized" Contact with Girl

Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi of the Indian Army was awarded for saving lives by using a stone pelter from Kashmir as a human shield against a blood-thirsty mob last year. In May this year, he was detained by police for showing up to a hotel with a local girl and abusing the staff when denied admission.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Army has initiated disciplinary action against Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, popularly known as "human shield Major" after a court of inquiry found him guilty of having an "unauthorized" relationship with a Kashmiri woman and being away from his place of duty during deployment in an operational area.

"Orders have been issued to initiate disciplinary action (against Maj Leetul Gogoi). The court has held him accountable for fraternizing locals in spite of instructions to the contrary and being away from the place of duty while in an operational area," an Indian Army official informed the media on Monday.

In May this year, Jammu and Kashmir police had detained Major Gogoi following an altercation at a Srinagar hotel where he showed up with a young woman and a man. The action against Major Gogoi was started after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat made it very clear that "exemplary action" would be taken against Gogoi if he was found guilty of any offense leveled against him.

"If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offense, we will take the strictest possible action. If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, I assure you that he will be awarded punishment at the earliest … the punishment will set an example," the Indian Army chief had said after Gogoi was apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir police.

Major Gogoi being indicted by the court of inquiry has garnered mixed reactions from different quarters.

Farooq Ahmad Dar, an Kashmiri artisan who was used as a "human shield" by the officer, welcomed the decision saying, "Justice has been finally done."

"I am thankful to the Almighty. The person who ruined my life has to face the wrath of God finally. God has his ways to do justice," local news agency PTI quoted Dar as saying.

Major Gogoi had, last year, tied Dar to the bonnet of an army jeep, using him as a shield against stone pelters in Kashmir's Budgam district. While this incident garnered global attention and sparked a controversy, Dar was shunned by villagers for allegedly being a government agent.

Meanwhile, there have been messages circulating on social media describing the action against Major Gogoi as unjust and politicized.