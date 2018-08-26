Afghanistan's Defense, Interior Ministers Resign - Reports

Afghanistan's minister of defense, minister of interior as well as two other high-ranking security officials have resigned from their posts, Reuters reported quoting sources in the government.
The resignations of Defence Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, Interior Minister Wais Barmak and the head of the National Directorate of Security Masoom Stanekzai came after National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar also quit his post.
The security officials referred to the security situation as the main reason for their resignation, the sources reported.
READ MORE: US Airstrike Hits Afghan Security Forces, Not Taliban, Kills Friendly Troops
Afghanistan has been in a state of long-standing armed conflict between the government and a number of terrorist groups, which carry out attacks all over the war-torn country.
