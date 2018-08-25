Register
25 August 2018
    Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017

    Trump is Reportedly 'Totally Fed Up' With China's Policy

    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    Asia & Pacific
    2116

    The US and China recently exchanged a new set of 25% tariffs on each other's goods worth a total of $32 billion amid an ongoing trade war. Washington has reportedly offered to roll back its tariff policy against Beijing in exchange for greater pressure on Pyongyang by China.

    US President Donald Trump is "totally fed up" with China's trade policy of imposing tariffs on agricultural goods coming from the states, where he secured victories during the 2016 presidential elections, The Washington Post reported, an citing anonymous senior administration official. He shared this with his advisers, suggesting that China is trying to punish him ahead of mid-term elections in November.

    READ MORE: China Strikes Back at US With Tariffs on American Goods — Commerce Ministry

    The media outlet also added Trump had complained that previous administrations failed to change "China's trade practices" and stated that he wants to "make history" and actually change them. Apart from that, the media platform reported that Trump and his aides believe Beijing has loosened restrictions on trade with North Korea. This move provoked the latest set of tariffs against China, The Washington Post wrote, citing the White House source.

    China earlier rebuffed US statements about China not helping the denuclearization talks with North Korea and slammed them as "irresponsible."

    READ MORE: US Claims About China Impacting Talks With N Korea 'Irresponsible' — Beijing

    Washington recently imposed 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods, making a total of $34 billion in Chinese imports now under increased US import taxes. Beijing responded by filing a lawsuit with the WTO against the newest tariffs and imposing its own tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods.

