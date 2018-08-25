Explosion Hits Afghan Nangarhar Province Amid Protests - Reports

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, local officials said that the bomb detonated near the offices of the Independent Election Commission in the provincial capital Jalalabad at around 11:30 a.m. local time [07:00 GMT].
A spokesman for Nangarhar's governor said that one of the four injured remained in a critical condition.
READ MORE: Explosion Hits City of Jalalabad in Eastern Afghanistan, 15 Killed — Reports
The Afghan people have been suffering from a long-standing armed conflict between the government and a number of terrorist groups. The Nangarhar province and its capital Jalalabad, in particular, have seen a series of attacks and explosions over the past few months, with over 30 people killed since the beginning of July.
All comments
Show new comments (0)