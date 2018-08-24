Register
21:50 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore

    'Not Making Sufficient Progress': Trump Cancels Pompeo’s Visit to North Korea

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    514

    In a trio of Tweets Friday, US President Donald Trump announced he was directing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay his upcoming trip next week to North Korea because "we are not making sufficient progress" on denuclearization.

    Pompeo was due to return to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for another round of negotiations, but now all that may be on hold as Trump believes the socialist country hasn't done enough towards the removal of nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula, which the two nations agreed upon at their historic summit in Singapore in June.

    ​Trump seemed to lay the blame for the denuclearization stall partly at the feet of China, with which the United States is presently in a steadily escalating trade war. Trump has seen Chinese President Xi Jinping as key to putting pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to cooperate with US goals.

    ​The news comes just days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, released a report saying that North Korea had not totally stopped its nuclear activities, Sputnik reported.

    "The continuation and further development of the DPRK's nuclear program and related statements by the DPRK are a cause for grave concern," the IAEA said in a report published Monday.

    However, in an interview with Reuters that same day, Trump indicated that North Korea had taken specific steps toward denuclearization and that he looked forward to seeing Kim again soon for further negotiations. Friday's move would seem to be a step away from that position, even as the US President continues to hedge his bets by sending his "warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim."

    In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File
    North Korea Appears to Halt Dismantlement of Key Missile Site – Reports

    This would have been Pompeo's fourth trip to the socialist East Asian nation, although last time he went in early July, Kim snubbed him in favor of visiting a potato farm near the Chinese border, Sputnik reported. Of course, according to State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert earlier this week, Pompeo wasn't scheduled to meet with Kim this time anyway.

    Due to go with Pompeo was the newly appointed special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, whose purpose is to "direct US policy towards North Korea and lead our efforts to achieve President Trump's goal of the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by Kim Jong Un," Pompeo said Thursday, announcing the appointment, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    North Korea Appears to Halt Dismantlement of Key Missile Site – Reports
    North Korea Agrees to Allow UN Aviation Watchdog to Carry Out Checks - Reports
    North Korea Rejects All US Denuclearization Proposals – Reports
    North Korea Praises Trump, Slams Other US Officials for Sabotaging Peace
    North Korea Exceeding Commitment to Trump in Launch Site Dismantlement
    Tags:
    visit, canceled, talks, denuclearization, Mike Pompeo, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse