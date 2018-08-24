India to Test First Biofuel-Powered Flight – Reports

India plans to test its first biofuel flight on Monday with its low-fare private airline Spice Jet all set to operate its turboprop Q-400 aircraft from Dehradun to the national capital, Delhi. If the test is successful, India will be the first developing country to adopt the sustainable alternative jet fuel.

The flight regulatory authority of India, DGCA, will be keeping an eye on the whole operation.

#India celebrated #WorldBiofuelDay by announcing a new National Biofuel Policy. It expects to achieve a 10% #ethanol blend by 2020 and E20 by 2030! How they´ll do it? With 12 new #biofuel refineries. That´s quite a pace towards the #biofuture. https://t.co/Q9s58GAfiw — Biofuture (@Biofuture_) August 14, 2018

India's Biofuel Policy defines a biofuel as fuel produced from renewable resources and used in place of or blended with diesel, petrol, or other fossil fuels for transport, stationary, portable and other applications.

The world's first biofuel-powered flight was operated in 2011 by Alaska Airlines using biofuel containing cooking oil. KLM airline had operated a few biofuel flights between New York and Amsterdam in 2013. In January this year Australian carrier Qantas flew a Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 between Los Angeles and Melbourne.