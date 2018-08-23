Professor Charged With Killing Wife, Daughter With Yoga Ball Leaking Deadly Gas

A Malaysian professor, who was at some point seeing another woman on the side, filled a yoga ball with deadly gas to kill his wife and daughter in a “deliberate and calculated” murder, a prosecutor told a Hong Kong court on Wednesday.

Khaw Kim-sun, 53, who notably specializes in anesthesiology, has appeared before a court after placing a yoga ball inflated with carbon monoxide into the boot of a car driven by his wife on May 22, 2015, The South China Morning Post reported. She had planned to give a ride to her 16-year-old daughter, but it never happened, as both people inhaled the deadly gas and died.

READ MORE: Dr. BumBum Charged With Murder After Patient Dies Following Buttock Enhancement

The two bodies were spotted in the car parked at a bus stop in Ma On Shan by a jogger, who grew suspicious as she passed the car once and 45 minutes later for the second time, while the pair inside was still “taking a nap” with the wipers on despite the fact that it wasn’t raining.

Professor killed his wife and daughter with yoga ball leaking carbon monoxide that was left in car boot in Hong Kong. He set up research project with 'no value' to obtain carbon monoxide he later used in the murder plot, High Court hears https://t.co/tR13liHqNc pic.twitter.com/qgilxA7ZMW — TODAY (@TODAYonline) 22 августа 2018 г.

Khaw seems to have given conflicting testimonies, dented by other figures’ claims. During police interviews, he said he had taken the gas home, having put it into yoga balls to battle rats at home; however, a domestic staffer who assisted him with housework said there had never been a pest issue there. Meanwhile, when asked by university colleagues who took notice of him filling the balls with a dangerous gas, Khaw claimed he wanted to test its purity as well as carry out experiment on rabbits.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Executes, Crucifies Man Convicted of Murder

Prosecutor Andrew Bruce SC told the jury that Khaw had launched a “no value” research project to obtain the carbon monoxide that he later used in the murder plot in which the student he was having an affair with had allegedly assisted.

He went on to cite invoices that showed he had spent tens of thousands of dollars on 6.8 cubic meters of carbon monoxide of 99 percent purity, preparing a “deliberate and calculated murder,” with the plot allegedly not targeting Khaw’s daughter. The professor didn’t expect her to have the day off from school.

Khaw has pleaded not guilty on two counts of murder, with the trial slated to continue on Thursday.