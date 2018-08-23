Register
18:32 GMT +323 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yoga ball

    Professor Charged With Killing Wife, Daughter With Yoga Ball Leaking Deadly Gas

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Malaysian professor, who was at some point seeing another woman on the side, filled a yoga ball with deadly gas to kill his wife and daughter in a “deliberate and calculated” murder, a prosecutor told a Hong Kong court on Wednesday.

    Khaw Kim-sun, 53, who notably specializes in anesthesiology, has appeared before a court after placing a yoga ball inflated with carbon monoxide into the boot of a car driven by his wife on May 22, 2015, The South China Morning Post reported. She had planned to give a ride to her 16-year-old daughter, but it never happened, as both people inhaled the deadly gas and died.

    READ MORE: Dr. BumBum Charged With Murder After Patient Dies Following Buttock Enhancement

    The two bodies were spotted in the car parked at a bus stop in Ma On Shan by a jogger, who grew suspicious as she passed the car once and 45 minutes later for the second time, while the pair inside was still “taking a nap” with the wipers on despite the fact that it wasn’t raining.

    Khaw seems to have given conflicting testimonies, dented by other figures’ claims. During police interviews, he said he had taken the gas home, having put it into yoga balls to battle rats at home; however, a domestic staffer who assisted him with housework said there had never been a pest issue there. Meanwhile, when asked by university colleagues who took notice of him filling the balls with a dangerous gas, Khaw claimed he wanted to test its purity as well as carry out experiment on rabbits.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Executes, Crucifies Man Convicted of Murder

    Prosecutor Andrew Bruce SC told the jury that Khaw had launched a “no value” research project to obtain the carbon monoxide that he later used in the murder plot in which the student he was having an affair with had allegedly assisted.

    Aurea Vasquez Rijos' trial for her alleged involvement in her husband's 2005 murder is expected to begin on Tuesday. She is pictured above after she was extradited to Puerto Rico in 2015
    © Photo: YouTube/El Vocero de Puerto Rico
    Ex-Puerto Rican Beauty Queen on Trial for Hiring Assailant to Kill Millionaire Husband

    He went on to cite invoices that showed he had spent tens of thousands of dollars on 6.8 cubic meters of carbon monoxide of 99 percent purity, preparing a “deliberate and calculated murder,” with the plot allegedly not targeting Khaw’s daughter. The professor didn’t expect her to have the day off from school.

    Khaw has pleaded not guilty on two counts of murder, with the trial slated to continue on Thursday.

    Related:

    Malaysia Intercepts $12 Million Worth of Rhino Horns, Animal Carcasses
    India Imposes 25% Safeguard Duty on Solar Cell Imports from China, Malaysia
    US Sanctions Iranian Mahan Air’s Sales Agent in Malaysia
    Twitter Abuzz Over US Mistakenly Making Singapore 'Part' of Malaysia
    Tags:
    affair, wife, extramarital affair, incident, trial, research, murder, yoga, gas, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases Highest-Earning Female Athletes List
    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse