Nepalese Man Arrested for Depicting PM Oli as Monkey in Facebook Post - Reports

Homnath Sigdel, 44, superimposed Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli’s head over a monkey’s body and shared the picture on Facebook triggering a flurry of reactions. The morphed image became an instant hit and was shared over 2,600 times.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in Nepal have arrested a person named Homnath Sigdel from Bhaktapur for sharing a morphed image on Facebook showing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as a monkey according to local media.

Sigdel could face up to five years in jail or a $900 fine or both if found guilty of violating Nepal's Electronics Transactions Act.

— Kunda Dixit (@kundadixit) August 18, 2018

— Star Media Centre (@SMDCMedia) August 23, 2018

​The communist government in Nepal led by KP Sharma Oli has recently come under serious criticism for allegedly trying to silence critics and voices of dissent by introducing a new criminal code that intends to curtail press freedom in the country.

A new law has taken effect in Nepal from today, which has raised concerns about media freedom there. Now, investigative journalism can lead to jail.



Nepalese leaders are drawing inspiration from the leaders of both their northern and southern neighbours. — Jayanta Bhattacharya 🇮🇳 (@goldenarcher) August 17, 2018

