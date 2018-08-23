Chinese Woman Imprisoned Over Blasphemy Against Islam in Indonesia

Indonesia's largest Islamic bodies have criticized the imprisonment of a Chinese woman named Meiliana in Sumatra, after she complained about the loudness of the "adzan," or call to prayer, from a mosque in her district.
The woman's comments were made back in July 2016, they provoked an anti-Chinese riot in which several Buddhist temples were burned. Angry people raided and set on fire at least 14 Buddhist temples throughout Tanjung Balai, a port town on Sumatra.
The country's constitution promises freedom of speech and religion, but religious minorities often become the target of blasphemy prosecutions that can lead to a five-year prison term. The majority of cases see guilty verdicts handed down by courts.
