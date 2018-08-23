Australian Consulate Boosts Security in Indonesia Over Terror Threats - Gov't

"We continue to receive information indicating terrorists may be planning attacks in Indonesia. Due to heightened security concerns, staff at the Australian Consulate-General in Surabaya will not be attending an event at the Airlangga University in Surabaya on 23 August. Australian officials in Surabaya are currently adopting enhanced security measures and limiting their movements," the statement read.
The statement advised Australians to reconsider visiting Indonesia amid the security concerns.
Media reported earlier on Thursday, that the Australian authorities’ decision to tighten security measures for their officials in Indonesia followed threats and calls to kill the Australians, spread on social media.
Indonesia currently hosts the Asian Games, so security is boosted in the country.
