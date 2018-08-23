Transportation Disrupted in Japan as Strong Typhoon Cimaron Approaches Mainland

TOKYO (Sputnik) - According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Cimaron is likely to sweep past the country's western regions between Thursday evening and Friday morning, later moving to the Sea of Japan.

Transportation has been disrupted in Japan's western regions as powerful Typhoon Cimaron approaches the mainland. Flights, train and ferry services have been suspended in areas that are likely to be affected.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has said it will cancel flights on Thursday evening in seven airports on Japan's Honshu island, including in Osaka and Nagoya, as well as on Shikoku island. The carrier ANA has canceled afternoon flights in 11 Japanese cities

The Peach low-cost airline has announced that it will cancel 22 flights on Thursday and 14 flights on Friday, while the Jetstar Japan low-fare carrier has said it will cancel 17 flights.

According to the broadcaster NHK, ferry service between Shikoku and neighboring prefectures has been suspended, while express trains are expected to be canceled on Thursday afternoon. Nearly 100 trains have been canceled in Honshu's western regions.

Typhoon Cimaron will become the second powerful cyclone to strike Japan this week after Typhoon Soulik hit the country's southwestern regions.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Soulik has hit South Korea's Jeju Island and is heading to Seoul. According to media reports, one person has been injured and another is missing due to the disaster. Transportation in the area is also experiencing disruptions.

Most of the country's seaports have stopped working, nine airports have canceled flights, while classes have been canceled in about 1,500 schools.