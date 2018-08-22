WATCH Angry Elephant Shatter Windscreen, Chase Car in Sri Lanka

Coming closer, the animal shattered the car’s windshield while the whole scene was being filmed by a dashboard camera, the UPI reported.
Агрессивный слон погнался за машиной и разбил стеклоhttps://t.co/bEcrFgov55 pic.twitter.com/D8lIMo7tpy— Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) 22 августа 2018 г.
The driver put the car in reverse, but the rampaging tusker gave chase. It took the driver several long minutes to get away.
In July, there were reports of a big and aggressive male elephant having attacked a man in the Indian state of Kerala after the man hollered at the animal, trying to chase the intruder away from the tea plantation it had strayed into.
