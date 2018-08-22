WATCH Angry Elephant Shatter Windscreen, Chase Car in Sri Lanka

A video shows an aggressively-minded elephant blocking the road and chasing a car with passengers inside near the Sri Lankan town of Karatagam.

Coming closer, the animal shattered the car’s windshield while the whole scene was being filmed by a dashboard camera, the UPI reported.

​The driver put the car in reverse, but the rampaging tusker gave chase. It took the driver several long minutes to get away.

In July, there were reports of a big and aggressive male elephant having attacked a man in the Indian state of Kerala after the man hollered at the animal, trying to chase the intruder away from the tea plantation it had strayed into.