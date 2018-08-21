Prostitute Scandal Gets Four Japanese Basketballers Booted From Asian Games

The Japanese delegation at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia has taken a blow both to its membership and public image as several athletes were forced to abandon the contest due to their shenanigans.

A quartet of Japanese basketball players left Asian Games 2018 in disgrace after they were reportedly spotted hiring prostitutes in Jakarta.

According to Kyodo News, the four athletes — Yuya Nagayoshi, Takuya Hashimoto, Takuma Sato and Keita Imamura — "paid for the services of prostitutes" after visiting a restaurant in a major entertainment district.

"I deeply apologize for our careless act that has brought disgrace on not only basketball fans, but also all of the Japanese people," Sato said during a press conference on Monday.

Japanese delegation head Yasuhiro Yamashita confirmed that Japan’s Olympic Committee had decided to withdraw the basketballers’ accreditation and recall them home, and that all four men feel ashamed of their actions.

"There were actions that violated the national team's code of conduct…and it betrayed the expectations of Japanese citizens. As the chief of the delegation, it is very regrettable and I deeply apologize from the bottom my heart," he said.

As Kyodo News Agency points out, Japanese athletes competing "in multi-sport events" must adhere to the national team's code of conduct, which states that athletes must act as "society's role models" at all times because they are "financed by taxpayers."