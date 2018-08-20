WATCH Earthquake Severely Devastate Indonesian Village on Lombok Island

A video filmed by a drone shows the aftermath of a series of earthquakes that had struck the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday, causing power outages and leaving five dead.
#Drone footage reveals destruction after fatal #Lombok quakes#Indonesia pic.twitter.com/LdrYehkjWi— Ruptly (@Ruptly) 20 августа 2018 г.
The jolts, which included a massive 6.9-magnitude earthquake, reduced local villages to rubble, knocking roof tiles off homes and even destroying some houses.
