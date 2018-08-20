Malaysian Police Searching for Missing Radioactive Device - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysian police officers are searching for a radioactive dispersal device which has been missing since August 10, The New Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday.

The outlet has learned that the device belongs to a firm providing test, calibration and inspection services to the oil and gas industry as well as manufacturing and transportation sectors.

According to the newspaper, the device disappeared from the car of the company's technicians during their work trip to the town of Seremban.

The technicians said the device could have fallen out on their way back to the office, the newspaper reported.

Malaysian police and the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) fear that the radioactive device could fall into the hands of terrorists since it contains the radioactive isotope Iridium-192 which could be used to make a dirty bomb.

A dirty bomb combines nuclear material with conventional explosives to spread radioactive material.