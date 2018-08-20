India’s 5th-Gen Fighter Jet Expected to Make Maiden Flight in 2032 – Reports

"The AMCA will feature geometric stealth and will initially fly with two GE-414 engines. Once we develop our own engine, it can be replaced with that. We expect the first flight in 2032," the source said, as quoted by The Hindu newspaper.
The source added that the AMCA might later incorporate material stealth.
READ MORE: Russia, India Engaged in Talks on 5th Generation Fighter Jet — UAC
The AMCA is now the only fifth-generation aircraft left in development after the joint India-Russia project was frozen, the media outlet said.
The Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) project is part of India's current government policy, dubbed Make in India. Russia and India initially agreed to jointly design a fifth-generation jet, but the project was put on hold earlier in the day.
All comments
Show new comments (0)