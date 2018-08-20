'No Troops in Syria': China Refutes Media Reports Alleging Conflict Involvement

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Media reports about the alleged Chinese military involvement in the Syrian conflict are speculations that provide false interpretation of the Chinese political course, Chinese Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan said on Monday.

“Recently, some media speculations that China is going to involve in the Syrian conflict emerged. That is a false picture of the Chinese policy. These Arab media, which issued the relevant material, later explained that China had no military presence in Syria. China is strongly advocating settlement of the conflict only by peaceful means … China has never sent its troops to Syria,” Xie told reporters.

Xie stressed that China was strongly opposing any form of terrorism and calling for the boost of the international anti-terror cooperation.

In early August, Syrian media reported that the Chinese servicemen were ready to fight terrorists in the province of Idlib and other parts of the country together with the Syrian troops.

In July, China and the European Union have confirmed their support for UN Security Council resolution 2254, which envisions a nationwide ceasefire and inclusive political process for Syria, as the only path toward establishing peace in the war-torn country. The parties also called for protection of Syria's civilians and facilitation of humanitarian access to the affected areas.

Resolution 2254 on Syrian settlement was unanimously adopted in December 2015. The Security Council endorsed a timetable and a road map for the UN-facilitated peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition. The document highlighted the importance of the ceasefire and a parallel political process, which should include free and fair elections, and a new constitution.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces battling against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

