Powerful 8.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji Islands - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The tremors were registered at 00:19 GMT. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 281 kilometers (about 175 miles) northeast of the Ndoi Island at the depth of 560 kilometers, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that no tsunami threat has been declared in the Pacific region despite the powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near the Fiji Islands on Sunday.

"Based on all available data… there is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth," the statement said.

The Fiji Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly experience powerful earthquakes.

According to the USGS, Fiji has experienced over a dozen earthquakes greater than magnitude 4 over the past several months.

