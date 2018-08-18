Register
01:47 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A former member of Blackwater joines family members, friends, and supporters of four former Blackwater security guards outside the federal court in Washington, Monday, April 13, 2015

    Trump Reportedly Mulling Blackwater Founder’s Proposal to Privatize Afghan War

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    214

    US President Donald Trump’s impatience with the cost and duration of the US war in Afghanistan has reportedly renewed his interest in a proposal by Blackwater founder Erik Prince to turn the mission over to private security service companies.

    "I know he's frustrated," Prince told NBC of the president Friday. "He gave the Pentagon what they wanted…. And they haven't delivered." He repeated his points in an interview with MSNBC on Friday afternoon.

    Afghan Taliban fighters. File photo
    © AFP 2018 / Noorullah Shirzada
    Taliban Forces Overrun Military Base, Key Highway in Endless Afghan War

    According to a senior administration official, Trump's renewed interest in Prince's plan was stoked by a YouTube video Prince released last month in which he suggested the switch would save the US money and resources.

    Prince a former US Navy SEAL who founded the private security firm Blackwater, now renamed Academi, in 1997 and obtained large contracts to provide security in Iraq after the US invasion in 2003 and subsequent occupation. In 2007, Blackwater received worldwide attention when a group of its employees was convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad. The following year it announced it was shifting resources away from private security after its role in the war as a private army was widely criticized.

    Prince was never an adviser or part of Trump's team, but his $250,000 donation to pro-Trump causes during the 2016 election campaign and past prominence won him the ears of many on Trump's national security team. And, of course, he is the brother of Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

    Taliban fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Taliban Praises Recent Talks With Washington as 'Very Helpful'

    Prince has tried to sell his Afghan War idea since last August, when he proposed through an op-ed in the New York Times during the president's Afghanistan strategy review that troops be replaced with private military contractors overseen by a special US envoy that would report directly to the president.

    At that time, major proponents of Prince's plan included former strategist Steve Bannon and Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, the Independent noted. However, Lieutenant General HR McMaster, then the president's national security adviser, rejected the idea along with then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

    Most of those opponents are now gone from Trump's administration, and the president seems to be as frustrated as ever with the lack of results in Afghanistan. Prince seems to think that national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be more receptive to the idea than their predecessors. However, a senior State Department official told NBC that Pompeo hated the idea, saying there's "not a chance" it'll be adopted.

    That said, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said Trump is committed to the current strategy he signed off on after months of deliberations, saying, "No such proposal from Erik Prince is under consideration," The Hill reported Friday.

    Members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters guard during a patrol in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Afghan Taliban Say They Prefer Dialogue to End War Amid Trump Military Strategy

    "It's a ridiculous idea," a former senior administration official told NBC. "It would only make things worse, prolong the war and cause more deaths."

    The Afghan government hates the idea, too. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai took measures during his tenure to curtail the use of security contractors, and if Prince's plan is adopted, those policies will have to be undone. The Afghan government under present head of state Ashraf Ghani seems unlikely to abandon the current strategy of trying to negotiate with rebel forces like the Taliban, which has been pounded for months by US and Afghan forces.

    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that the president is "committed to finding a political solution to end the conflict in Afghanistan."

    "As always, we're going to continue to review and look at the best ways to move forward," Sanders said.

    Prince has tried to plant the seeds of his idea far and wide, from his August 2017 New York Times piece to an exclusive interview with the Independent last month in the middle of NATO's discussions on the Afghan war — during which Trump aired harsh criticisms of US allies — in Brussels. Prince has compared the endeavor to both the British East India Company in the Indian subcontinent during the 17th to 19th centuries, which he described as "a small Western group using local resources," and to the Flying Tigers, who he said would now be called contractors, that "fought as bravely and patriotically as American soldiers" as pilots flying on behalf of China against the Japanese Empire in Southeast Asia during World War II.

    US troops board a helicopter in Afghanistan
    © Wikipedia
    US' Blackwater Mercenaries 'Will Bring Hatred, Not Peace to Afghanistan'

    On its face, of course, Prince's idea sounds noble: he would simply be "rationalizing and restructuring" the war. The private contractors, with the help of the CIA and Pentagon-deployed US Special Forces, would become "mentors" to tutor and train Afghan security forces, supported by a host of privately owned military aircraft and ground weapons and tens of thousands of "contractors," a pseudonym for privately employed soldiers, whom Prince has said he hopes to recruit from the ranks of retired former soldiers from Western countries. Prince, for example, noted to the Independent that the East India Company "deployed with a model of one mentor to 20 local troops."

    Of course, Prince declined to mention that the East India Company's private army so antagonized the local population that what followed was the largest armed uprising in the history of India or the British Empire — a national revolution so large it's still known simply as "The Great Mutiny" 150 years later — and the British Empire subsequently dissolved the company and turned all of India into a crown-administered domain.

    A former member of Blackwater joines family members, friends, and supporters of four former Blackwater security guards outside the federal court in Washington, Monday, April 13, 2015
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US Highest Court Rejects Appeal From Blackwater Guards Convicted of Baghdad Massacre

    "This is something out of Soldier of Fortune [magazine]," a Pentagon official told NBC. "Something like this will raise all kinds of practical and logistical problems, as well as huge legal, moral and ethical ones… The military are not going to back this kind of freewheeling."

    Jarrett Blanc, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who served as a special representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan at the State Department during the Obama administration, noted that Prince's strategy "as announced a year ago, was essentially just a dressed-up version of the status quo."

    Related:

    ‘System of Greed, Control' Drives US' Relentless Occupation of Afghanistan
    Suicide Bombing Near Election Office in Afghanistan Reportedly Kills Policeman
    Taliban Storm Ghazni Provincial Capital in Afghanistan
    US Reportedly Deploys More Troops to Afghanistan, But for What Purpose?
    Taliban Commander Killed in Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Reports
    Tags:
    War in Afghanistan, soldiers, mercenaries, defense contract, privatization, Blackwater, Erik Prince, United States, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse