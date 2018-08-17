Another Powerful Quake Strikes Off Indonesia Coast - EMSC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An earthquake measuring the highest magnitude of 6.7 on the Richter scale hit on Friday off the Indonesian coast in the Flores Sea, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

"M6.2 earthquake strikes 123 km [76 miles] NW of Labuhanbajo (Indonesia) 17 min ago. Read eyewitnesses' stories [and] share yours," the EMSC tweeted.

The epicentre of the quake was registered 135 km north of the Komodo Island and 255 km south of Makassar Island at a depth of about 546 km, according to the EMSC.

There has not been informed on victims or tsunami risk yet, the EMSC said. This is the latest of the earthquakes that had hit Indonesia. The Lombock Island earthquake with a maximum 6,9 magnitude took lives of nearly 500 people this August.