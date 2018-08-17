Register
13:21 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    World Leaders Pay Last Tributes to Former Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee

    © AP Photo / Gurinder Osan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A sea of people from all walks of life have gathered outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to get a glimpse of the mortal remains of India’s three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away on Friday at the age of 93. He is regarded as one of India’s most charismatic and visionary prime ministers.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Delegations from various Asian countries, including Pakistan, attended the funeral of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi on Friday. The funeral procession that began at 1:00 p.m. local time will culminate in the last rites set to be performed at 4:00 p.m. at the Smriti Sthal memorial site in the heart of the city.

    Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk has himself come to New Delhi to pay his last tribute to the departed leader. Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting, has sent a delegation led by the country's Information and Law Minister Barrister Ali Zafar to participate in the funeral while Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister PK Gyawal, Sri Lanka's acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali also attended the procession. Singapore's high commission in New Delhi has postponed its National Day reception that was scheduled for Friday in honor of the funeral.

    Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
    © AP Photo / Gurinder Osan
    Former Indian Prime Minister Dies at 93 - Reports
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first and only Indian prime minister to travel to Lahore in an effort to build bridges with Pakistan. In their tribute to the visionary leader, Pakistan did not forget to remind the present Indian establishment about Vajpayee's vision for SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations.

    "Mr. Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development," Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry statement reads.

    In 2016, following a series of terror attacks on Indian military camps, New Delhi pulled out of the SAARC summit and the grouping has not been able to hold an annual summit since then. Pakistan on Thursday once again said that it is ready to host a summit to make headway on regional matters.

    Vajpayee passed away at the age of 93 following a prolonged illness on Thursday in New Delhi. Three-time Prime Minister Vajpayee — a right-wing leader having friends and admirers across party lines — was first sworn in as prime minister in 1996 and after less than two months in office, he shook the world by sanctioning three nuclear tests to establish India as a nuclear power. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an emotional blog for the departed leader, describing him as "guiding spirit, providing vision, cohesion, and direction to his people".

     

    Related:

    Indian PM Expresses Concern Over Credibility of Early Elections in Maldives
    Indian PM's Call to Pakistan's PM Designate a Positive Gesture - Pakistani Envoy
    Indian PM Likely to Face Privilege Motion for Not Revealing Rafale Deal Cost
    Indian PM Narendra Modi: 'Yoga is the Biggest Unifying Force in the World'
    Tags:
    Cremation, rememberance, leader, funeral, death, SAARC, Narendra Modi, Hamid Karzai, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse