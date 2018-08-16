Chinese Xiamen Airline Boeing Crash-Lands at Manila Airport - Reports

China's airlines 737-800 Boeing crash landed at Manila Airport, AirLive reported Thursday. The media specified that the emergency evacuation was underway.

According to the AirLive, the flight MF8667 of the Chinese Xiamen airline circled Manila for about one hour. During the second attempt to land at 15:55 UTC, the Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway.

No immediate information about the casualties or the reasons behind the accident is available at the moment.

According to the photos that appeared online, the plane is stocked lopsided on the runaway.

Xiamen Air flight 8667 (#MF8667) skidded off RWY24 of Ninoy Aquino Int'l Airport. Left engine detached from the wing. Emergency evacuation on-going



Photo By: Jan Quio Naraval c/o PPSG@airlivenet @AirlineFlyer pic.twitter.com/D5ru7HOraM — Reymar Rebote (@reymar_rebote) August 16, 2018

As the AirLive reports, the plane might have a broken engine. The media added that the emergency evacuation was underway.

BREAKING: Xiamen Air #MF8667 Xiamen to Manila (Boeing 737-800 B-5498) appears to have suffered a runway excursion on landing in storms/heavy rain at MNL at 1555UTC after a period of holding & a missed approach. Reports of engine detached. Updates soon. | Photo via @jelof21 pic.twitter.com/0jJfdjKf00 — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) August 16, 2018​

Latest: A Xiamen Air Boeing 737-800 has been involved in a runway excursion at #Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport Airport, in the #Philippines.



• It’s rainy season in Philippines, but specifically #Manila has experienced terrible flooding over the last 7 days. pic.twitter.com/f6EDSDVR5c — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) August 16, 2018

The crash took place amid the tropical storm Yagi and the southwest monsoon, which had brought heavy flooding to the capital Manila and the surrounding areas. One of the latest storms has prompted about 20,000 residents to flee the district of Marikina in the capital region where floods swept away cars.

The XiamenAir, formerly known as the Xiamen Airlines, is a passenger airline based in Xiamen, Fujian Province and is a part of the SkyTeam alliance. The company's fleet includes at least 164 planes and flies to 70 destinations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW