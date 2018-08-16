Register
17:50 GMT +316 August 2018
    Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir bin Mohamad speaks in a dialogue at the 21st International Conference of The Future of Asia at a hotel in Tokyo on May 22, 2015

    Anti-Semitism 'Invented to Prevent Criticism of Jews' – Malaysian PM

    In 2013, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad appeared to urge the wiping out of all Jews and cited as an example the Holocaust.

    Anti-Semitism is an artificial construct created to stop people from criticizing Jews for any wrongdoing, making them the only race that is beyond reproach, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in an interview with the Associated Press on Monday.

    “There is one race that cannot be criticized. If you are anti-Semitic, it seems almost as if you are a criminal … anti-Semitic is a term that is invented to prevent people from criticizing the Jews for doing wrong things,” noted.

    Mohamad, who was sworn in as prime minister in May, earlier said that “Jews rule this world by proxy.”

    Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) attends a news conference after general election, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, May 10, 2018
    © REUTERS / Lai Seng Sin
    Top 5 Things to Know About Returning Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad
    He still insists that he is not against Jews, but only criticizes their actions.

    In 2013 Mohamad said what may be interpreted as a call to wipe out all Jews, citing as an example the Holocaust of European Jews by the Nazis during WWII.

     “1.3 billion Muslims cannot be defeated by a few million Jews,” he told the Organization of the Islamic Conference summit in Kuala Lumpur.

    “There must be a way. And we can only find a way if we stop to think, to assess our weaknesses and our strength, to plan, to strategize and then to counterattack,” he said.

    “We are actually very strong. 1.3 billion people cannot be simply wiped out. The Europeans killed six million Jews out of 12 million,” he continued.

    He added that he was glad to be labeled an anti-Semite.

    “How can I be otherwise, when the Jews who so often talk of the horrors they suffered during the Holocaust show the same Nazi cruelty and hard-heartedness towards not just their enemies, but even towards their allies should any try to stop the senseless killing of their Palestinian enemies?” he argued.

    READ MORE: Swedish Broadcaster Deletes Piece on Muslim Anti-Semitism After Threats

    In 2007, Mohamad announced the creation of a war crimes tribunal that would focus on victims of abuse in Iraq, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

