Japan Suspects Apple of Anti-Competitive Practices – Reports

The Internet services firm launched a web-based Game Plus platform last summer, which allowed users to play games without downloading an app and had laxer rules for sales than Apple’s App Store.
Apple — the world's first public company with a market value of $1 trillion — was also compelled by Japanese authorities in July to improve unfavorable terms of contracts with the nation’s wireless carriers.
Game Plus offers free and fee-based games developed by Square Enix Holdings Co and other game publishers, some of which are also available on the App Store for Japan-registered users.
Yahoo Japan’s biggest shareholder is SoftBank Group Corp. In 2017, Apple confirmed its plans to invest $1 billion in a SoftBank Vision Fund set up by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. According to Reuters, a deal with SoftBank would provide Apple an opportunity to gain insight into emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the “internet of things,” in which familiar consumer products are linked.
