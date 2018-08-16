Elderly Couple Proves Love Can Last a Lifetime

A handmade embroidered purse Qiao gave Wang on their wedding day has become a token of love cherished by Wang through the years. "It's a local tradition for newlyweds to give presents to each other. I gave him this purse but got nothing from him," Qiao recalled as she flashed her husband a knowing smile.
"We don't understand what is romantic — we just know how to care for each other." Through years of marriage, they've come to know each other intimately and created a unique mutual understanding. In their relationship, Qiao is always the one that pays more attention to their daily lives. "I’ve made shoes for him all my life. He said the shoes I make for him are very comfortable." Qiao said. In return, Wang decided to learn cooking, as Qiao is not as healthy as before.
Now they have three children and four generations living under one roof. "She always supports me and I care for her very much. It's a simple life but I really feel happy," Wang said.
This article was originally published in China Daily.
