Register
06:34 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A heart-shaped hot air balloon (R) flies in the sky during the Love Cup 2016 event, ahead of Valentine's Day, in Jekabpils, Latvia, February 13, 2016

    Elderly Couple Proves Love Can Last a Lifetime

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With just one look at Wang Manke and Qiao Sen, you can tell the love has never faded between this elderly couple. Wang, 90, and Qiao, 92, tied the knot 75 years ago in a small village in North China's Shanxi province.

    A handmade embroidered purse Qiao gave Wang on their wedding day has become a token of love cherished by Wang through the years. "It's a local tradition for newlyweds to give presents to each other. I gave him this purse but got nothing from him," Qiao recalled as she flashed her husband a knowing smile.

    In this Monday, Oct. 17, 2011 photo, Wu Weiping, 35, plays with her daughter Wang Yile, 4, and her son Wu Yixiao, 2, near their home in Zhuji, in eastern China's Zhejiang province
    © AP Photo / Alexander F. Yuan
    Baby Boom: China Abandons Iconic One-Child Policy, Lets All Families Have Two Kids
    The two didn't take photos as a couple until 1947, four years after their marriage, when Wang enlisted in the army, a decision that meant spending more time apart than together. "This could be the last time I took a photo. If I couldn't come back, at least I would have the photo to remind me of the memories," Wang said.

    "We don't understand what is romantic — we just know how to care for each other." Through years of marriage, they've come to know each other intimately and created a unique mutual understanding. In their relationship, Qiao is always the one that pays more attention to their daily lives. "I’ve made shoes for him all my life. He said the shoes I make for him are very comfortable." Qiao said. In return, Wang decided to learn cooking, as Qiao is not as healthy as before.

    Lovers Sitting by the water
    © Flickr / Christopher
    Many Chinese Couples Apply to Have Second Child After One-Child Policy Ease
    When talking about their marriage, which was arranged per local customs, Wang said their biggest regret is not having a marriage certificate, as their nuptials took place well before the implementation of the 1950 Marriage Law.

    Now they have three children and four generations living under one roof. "She always supports me and I care for her very much. It's a simple life but I really feel happy," Wang said.

    This article was originally published in China Daily.

    Related:

    UK to Pressure EU by Inking Deal Recognizing China as Market Economy - Professor
    WTO Chief Warns US-China Trade War 'Worst-Case Scenario for the Global Economy'
    China's Reform Major Contributor to World Economy, Ex-Australian Ambassador Says
    China Trying to Shield World Economy From Dangerous US Attacks - Analysts
    China's Economy Heads Toward High-Quality Development
    Tags:
    love, relations, family, couple, elderly, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse