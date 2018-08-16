Register
05:12 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese customers shop at one of the Chinese outlets of the U.S.-based Wal-Mart stores in Beijing, China Thursday Oct. 12, 2006

    Targeted Measures Expected to Spur Growth

    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Dalziel, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Although indicators showed business activity cooled some-what in July, the Chinese economy is expected to remain robust over the coming months, supported by more targeted measures to buttress growth, said officials and economists.

    As consumption, industrial output and fixed-asset investment all showed some softening signs in July, stronger and more coordinated efforts were needed "as soon as possible" to improve "weak links" in the economy, according to analysts.

    They noted that the central government has pledged to fine-tune macroeconomic policies by putting more emphasis on fiscal spending and boosting domestic demand.

    This file photo taken on September 20, 2008 shows Chinese tourists gathering to watch the Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship on top of the Long-March II-F rocket being transfered to the launchpad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province
    © AFP 2018 / FILES
    China's SatCom Launch Marketing Not Limited to Business Interest - Think-Tank
    Retail sales increased by 8.8 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing from 9 per-cent year-on-year growth in June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

    The data pointed to some waning of demand for such goods as cosmetics and mobile phones.

    China's industrial output growth undershot expectations, standing at 6.6 percent from January to July, 0.1 percentage point lower than the January-June figure, the bureau said.

    Industrial output growth has been pressured by the government's stringent pollution curbs in the first half and uncertainties regarding the global trade outlook amid the ongoing China-US trade dispute.

    Fixed-asset investment rose 5.5 percent year-on-year during the January to July period, 0.5 percentage point slower than that recorded in the first half.

    Herbicide is sprayed on a soybean field
    © AFP 2018 / YASUYOSHI CHIBA
    US Soybean Business Warns Trump About Risks Posed by Trade War With China
    The July data comes after policymakers decided to roll out more targeted measures to tackle economic challenges and assuage concerns over any cooling of the economy, while they continue to do more to curb financial risks.

    According to a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee held last month, efforts should be made to keep employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign and domestic investments and overall expectations stable.

    Changes have been made to keep growth on track, including efforts to lower financing costs and improve funding of small businesses and private firms, and increase demand for investment at the local level.

    "We expect the government to introduce more measures to continue to implement reform and promote opening-up to stabilize growth," said Wang Qing, chief economist of Golden Credit Rating Inter-national.

    Wang expects infrastructure investment to see a major rebound and contribute to growth.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) chats with members of a global chief executive committee as they arrive for the round table summit at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on June 21, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Andy Wong / POOL
    'Very Clear Message': Revenge on US Business Amid Trade War Not on China's Agenda - Reports
    Liu Wenqi, an analyst with China International Capital Corp, said she expected a stronger push to expand domestic demand and make structural adjustments.

    "Further decline of investment and consumption in July means policies need to be adjusted at a quicker pace," said Liu.

    "While earlier data show financial conditions seemed to relax slightly in July, a lower-than-expected level of economic activity points to the need to improve coordination across departments to stabilize growth and avoid a 'vicious circle' caused by the tightening of financial conditions in the past few months," Liu added.

    Ivanka Trump listens during a 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony at the State Department, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Ivanka's Booming Business: China Approves 5 New Logos to Market Merchandise
    China's new yuan loans exceeded market expectations in July, during which time the growth of the broad money supply, or M2, rebounded to a five-month high after the central bank sought to increase policy support for nonfinancial sectors amid downward pressure.

    Despite concerns the government might go back to the old strategy of relying on debt-fueled growth, Gao Ting, head of China strategy at UBS Securities, said he expects the government will not allow a major monetary stimulus and will stick to its deleveraging campaign, as current liquidity levels have met the central bank's target.

    This article was originally published in China Daily.

    Related:

    China's SatCom Launch Marketing Not Limited to Business Interest - Think-Tank
    US Soybean Business Warns Trump About Risks Posed by Trade War With China
    US Allows China's ZTE to Resume Business Operations - Reports
    Revenge on US Business Amid Trade War Not on China's Agenda - Reports
    'Elon Musk of China' Aims to Lead His Business Onto the International Stage
    Tags:
    retail, business, government, measures, economy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse