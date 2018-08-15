Seoul, Pyongyang Fully Restore Military Communication Line - Defense Ministry

According to the ministry, the eastern communication line that was completely severed in wildfires in 2010 has been restored.
The communication line on the west coast was restored on July 16.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for the historic summit on April 27. The two Koreas agreed to halt all hostile acts against each other and work toward a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
