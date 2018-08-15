Register
14:57 GMT +315 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    Beijing May Weaponize Its 'Invisible Tool' in Trade War With US - Think Tank

    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    140

    The practice of using "unwritten" rules has been in existence for years in China, making the entry into the country's market more difficult for foreign firms. With the unfolding trade between Beijing and Washington these rules may be weaponized, warns a think tank.

    Beijing's next step in retaliating against Washington's tariffs could come in the form of unwritten rules applied to US firms operating in China, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warns in its latest report.

    According to the think tank, Beijing has adopted about 300 national cybersecurity standards over the last few years. These standards regulate how firms, those mostly involved in software and hardware production, operate on the Chinese market. And although these standards are only deemed "recommended," the fact is if a foreign firm wants to work with government or government-related companies in China, they have to meet these "unwritten" requirements, the report says.

    READ MORE: China Strikes Back at US With Tariffs on American Goods — Commerce Ministry

    This makes entry into the Chinese market a bit more complicated for all foreign firms as not only are they forced to adapt their products, but must also reveal sensitive data, schematics and parts of source code in order to pass certification. Whilst it is not especially problematic for domestic firms, foreign companies will not willingly share sensitive data about their products, CSIS pointed out.

    The report notes that the vague wording in these standards allows Beijing to manipulate them in order to delay and deny certification for US firms, preventing new ones from coming to China and even forcing those who already have a successful business in the country to leave. The CSIS says in its report that these standards may also become a bargaining chip in talks between Beijing and Washington.

    READ MORE: Washington Finalizes New Tariffs on $16Bln Worth of Chinese Imports

    Samm Sacks, one of the authors of the report, said in an interview with CNBC that China is likely to use its "invisible tool" as a countermeasure against US tariffs. However, she warned that the practice may go beyond the trade war, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's bid to boost the country's cybersecurity power is "much bigger than the dynamic with the US."

    Relations between the US and China took a nosedive after Washington adopted a series of tariffs on Chinese goods, citing unfair trade practices by Beijing that have allegedly hurt US trade balances.

    READ MORE: Chinese Newspapers Mock Trump's Bravado Over Trade War

    On June 15 Trump announced that a 25-percent tariff would be imposed on $50 billion in Chinese goods. Later in July, the US introduced even more duties against $34 billion in Chinese imports. Recently the White House promised to impose additional 25-percent tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese products, starting August 23. Beijing has responded with tit-for-tat measures, such as tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and aircraft.

    Related:

    ‘Cold War Thinking’: Beijing Says New US Defense Bill Meddles in Chinese Affairs
    Cast Away: US Shipment of Soybeans Finally Arrives in China, Trade War to Blame
    Are Trade War, Space Force Creation Driven by US Fears of China’s Dominance?
    Caught in the Crossfire: Why American LNG May Fall Prey to US-China Trade War
    Tightening the Screws: How US-China Trade War Backfired on American Firms
    Chinese Company Suspends Buying US Oil Amid Trade War – Reports
    China Wants to Exclude US From War Games With ASEAN in Disputed Area - Reports
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, think tank, regulation, report, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse