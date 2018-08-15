Japan's Abe Sends Ceremonial Offering to Controversial Yasukuni Shrine – Reports

"I am sorry I cannot visit the shrine. Pay due respect [on my behalf] to the souls of our ancestors," Abe told his aide Masahiko Shibayama who delivered the prime minister's offering to the shrine, as quoted by the Kyodo.
Wednesday marks the 73rd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. On this day Japan holds an annual ceremony to mourn the war dead, while the country’s officials usually make a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine to pay tribute to dead warriors.
Since being elected prime minister in December 2012, Abe visited the shrine only once in 2013, stressing it was an anti-war gesture. The move, however, did not only spark protests from China and South Korea, but also notably alienated Japan's main ally – the United States. Since then Abe has only sent ritual offerings to the shrine, while first lady Akie Abe has reportedly visited the religious site.
Regular visits of Japanese officials to the shrine have been a contentious issue in diplomatic relations between Japan and its neighbors, who suffered from Japanese militarism.
