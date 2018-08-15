Seoul Intends to Establish Single Economic Community With Pyongyang - Reports

Establishing a joint economic community between North and South Korea and introducing the possibility of unrestricted cross-border travel will be "true liberation," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.
"We must overcome such a division for our survival and development. Even though a political unification may be a long way from here, establishing peace between the South and the North and freely visiting each other, and forming a joint economic community is true liberation to us," Moon Jae-in was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.
"This community will lead to an energy bloc and economic bloc in Northeast Asia by expanding our economic area to the northern continent and becoming the foundation of co-existence and prosperity in Northeast Asia. And this will mark the start to a multilateral security system in Northeast Asia," Moon Jae-in was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.
Moon added that he hoped for the full denuclearization of North Korea. When the peace has been established, the countries may set up at least two special economic zones next to Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, Moon said, according to the Yonhap.
Moon's special adviser on foreign affairs said Tuesday that the next summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may take place on September 12-13.
The official reportedly said the meeting was unlikely to take place earlier than September 9. On that date Pyongyang is celebrating the Day of the Foundation of the Republic.
At the same time, the presidential adviser said that the possibility of North and South Korea announcing the end of war at the General Assembly of the United Nations at the end of September "decreased," but it still existed.
Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un have met twice since the beginning of the year, in April and then in May.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)