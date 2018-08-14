Fearing Prosecution for Fake Encounters, Indian Army Moves to Court for Relief

Around 355 soldiers and serving officers of the Indian Army have gone to the country's apex court alleging persecution and hasty investigations by the court and probe agencies on cases of fake encounters even as they carry out duties in the dangerous insurgency-hit areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the North-Eastern States.
"A petition has been filed on behalf of 355 serving army officials regarding protection in Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA) areas where soldiers are operating in anti-insurgency, militancy, and proxy war situations," Aishwarya Bhati, advocate who filed the case on behalf of Indian Army personnel said.
The army personnel have claimed in the petition that the procedure adopted to investigate the matter so far has created a hostile environment on the ground, leading to the discouragement of officers.
"The ongoing situation is demoralizing the officers and troops deployed in field areas and fighting in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern States," the petition reads.
