Register
19:00 GMT +314 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iphones

    Could China Leave the World Without Smartphones?

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    5110

    China’s response to US sanctions may include steep tariffs on high-tech imports from the US, including industrial equipment, aircraft, etc., which in turn would deal a severe blow to the rest of the world, The New York Times wrote.

    There is another measure that could be equally painful not only to the US economy, but to the global electronics industry as a whole.

    Rare-earth metals are in dispensable in the production of smartphone screens, motherboards and other hi-tech electronics. Rare metal alloys are used in a wide range of applications from bicycles to warplanes to lasers to energy-saving electric bulbs.

    A general view of the Kim Il-sung Square in the capital Pyongyang in this October 17, 2005 file photo
    © REUTERS / Reinhard Krause/Files
    Sitting on a Mineral Mine: North Korea Hopes Rare Metals Win Over Investors
    As it happens, most of these rare-earth metals are found in China where 105,000 tons were mined last year compared to just 20,000 tons excavated in Australia, which is the world’s second largest producer of rare metals. Russia trails far behind with just 3,000 tons.

    Japan uses over 20,000 tons of rare-earth metals a year, just about as much as the United States and experts predict a steady rise in demand.

    Even though Japan says it has found huge deposits of rare-earth metals under the Pacific Ocean, their production hasn’t started yet, so the world remains dependent on deliveries from China.

    So far, the environmentally-aware Chinese have been cautious to ramp up their production of rare-earth metals and have not been using their huge reserves of this highly prized resource as a means of pressure on the rest of the world, Chen Fengying, an expert on international economic relations at China’s Institute of International Relations, told Sputnik.

    “China is conserving its mineral resources with the help of curbs it has imposed on the nature-polluting production of rare metals. When China introduced quotas on the export of rare metals in2012, the US, the EU and Japan filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization. Even though the WTO did find China in breach of international trading laws, it still recognized the necessity of the Nature-protection measures being used by Beijing,” he said.

    By the way, the US was not careful enough to put rare metals on its latest list of $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be subject to 25 percent import tariffs.

    Most experts agree that by doing this Washington has shot itself in the foot because ordinary American consumers will be the first to feel the pinch of spiking prices on smartphones and other electronics containing rare-earth metals.

    READ MORE: India Launches First Survey on Rare Earth Metals to Reduce Dependency on China

    As for China, who produced almost 80 percent of the global output of rare-earth metals, it will hardly suffer from US tariffs.

    Meanwhile, global technological giants are dreading the consequences China’s possible decision to limit the export of rare metals could have on their long-established lines of supply of materials used in the production of smartphones. 

    Related:

    India Launches First Survey on Rare Earth Metals to Reduce Dependency on China
    Sitting on a Mineral Mine: North Korea Hopes Rare Metals Win Over Investors
    Tags:
    rare-earth metals, output, tariffs, export, China’s Institute of International Relations, Chen Fengying, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse