Beijing Expresses Protest at 'Negative Content' on China in US 2019 Defense Bill

"The Chinese side has repeatedly expressed its stance on this issue and made representations to the US side. We express our strong dissatisfaction with the fact that the United States, disregarding China's protest, adopted and signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which contains negative language regarding China," the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lu Kang, said.
The NDAA strengthens the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews proposals to determine if they threaten national security. That measure was seen as targeting China, Reuters reported.
The new US defense bill signed into law by US President Donald Trump on Monday also calls "long-term strategic competition with China" a top priority for the United States, which should improve the defence capabilities of Taiwan, claimed by China reportedly as a wayward province.
China's protest against the new US defense bill comes as the world's major economies engage in "trade war", imposing tariffs on each other's goods.
The US-China trade dispute started after Washington imposed steep steel and aluminum tariffs and banned exports to Chinese telecommunications company ZTE.
China responded earlier to a proposed tariff increase from 10 to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese products with a threat to impose duties of up to 25 percent on US imports worth $60 billion.
The Chinese Finance Ministry accused earlier the US actions of “disrupting the global supply chain and free trade system” and causing “serious damage” to the interests of China and its citizens, adding that such actions could also have negative impact on global economic growth.
