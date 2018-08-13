Register
21:26 GMT +313 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands during a welcome ceremony outside the Treasury in London on November 12, 2015 on the first day of a three-day visit to Britain.

    Indian PM Expresses Concern Over Credibility of Early Elections in Maldives

    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India has expressed serious concern over the credibility of the upcoming presidential elections in the Maldives given the recent political developments that have raised questions over democracy and the independence of the judiciary. An analyst opines that India is also equally miffed with the Maldives being influenced by China.

    As the Maldives, the archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean, prepares to elect a new president in September, India has expressed concern over the transparency of the polling in view of the prevailing political turmoil. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested that Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen should first ensure the full restoration of democracy and the independence of the judiciary before seeking a fresh mandate.

    READ MORE: India Downplays Chinese Threat in Indian Ocean, Says No Tension With China

    "We hope that the Maldives government will ensure the early resumption of the political process and allow democratic institutions, including the judiciary, to function independently in a fair and transparent manner. This will create a conducive environment for the presidential election," Indian Prime Minister Modi told the English Daily Times of India.

    Male, the capital of Maldives
    © Sputnik / Irina Ryapolova
    Maldives' Growing Inclination to China a Big Challenge - Indian Navy Chief
    As a close and friendly neighbor, India wishes to see a stable, peaceful and prosperous Maldives that meets the aspiration of its citizens, Modi added.

    India and the Maldives had recently witnessed a sharp deterioration in their relations, with New Delhi taking a strong stance against President Abdulla Yameen's government cracking down on political rivals and imposing a state of emergency. 

    India has called on President Yameen to free political prisoners, including former President Abdul Gayoom and Supreme Court justices. 

    READ MORE: Maldives Rejects Reports of Visa Denial to Indians Amid Slump in Relations

    A South Asian affairs analyst is of the opinion that India's disenchantment with the Maldives also stems from the fact that China has managed to make its way into the affairs of the Maldives. 

    "Abdulla Yameen is not India's favorite. In fact, India supported former President Abdul Gayoom. India also supported Abdul Nasheed, but India's relations with the Maldives dipped after Yameen became president and it also coincided with the increasing influence of China in the Maldives. The Chinese are involved in several infrastructure projects in the Maldives and there are reports that Yameen has given some islands to China to develop. Therefore, the Maldives are under Chinese influence and taking decisions to appease them," Ashok K Behuria, senior fellow and coordinator at the South Asia Centre, IDSA, told Sputnik.

    Related:

    India: Revocation of Emergency in Maldives is Welcome But Concerns Remain
    India Delays Roll Back of Choppers Gifted to Maldives Despite Deadline
    Special Envoy’s Visit Was Turned Down by India - Maldives
    India's Intervention in Maldives Unlikely Despite Calls From Maldives - Analysts
    Tags:
    China's influence, political ambitions, early elections, emergency, geopolitics, Abdulla Yameen, Yameen Abdul Gayoom, Narendra Modi, India, China, Maldives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse